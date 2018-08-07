Nursultan Nazarbayev has telephone talk with Armenian PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the talks, the sides discussed the issues of development of bilateral cooperation, as well as the interaction between Kazakhstan and Armenia within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The conversation was initiated by the Armenian side.