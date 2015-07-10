EN
    09:04, 10 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev held meeting with President of Mongolia

    UFA. KAZINFORM - The day before President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with President of Mongolia Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj in the framework of the SCO and BRICS summits in Russia's Ufa.

    During the roundtable the sides have discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The two leaders also exchanged views on topical issues of the international agenda.

    Tags:
    Russia Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy President
