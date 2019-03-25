Nursultan Nazarbayev held telephone conversation with President of Poland

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a telephone conversation with President of Poland Andrzej Duda, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the telephone call, the Polish President noted the historical importance of Nursultan Nazarbayev's decision to resign.



Andrzej Duda highly appreciated Nazarbayev's role in the formation and development of modern Kazakhstan and thanked him for his hefty contribution to the successful development of Kazakh-Polish cooperation based on friendship and trust.



The President of Poland wished the First President of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation sound health and success in further endeavors.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Andrzej Duda agreed to keep in touch in the future.