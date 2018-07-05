Nursultan Nazarbayev hits gong to launch Astana International Exchange

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has launched today the Astana International Exchange (AIX) of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) by striking a gong, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I congratulate you on the fact that this long-awaited moment has come, and our International Financial Centre is now operating. I would like to sincerely thank all the Centre participants present here, our dear guests for the attention and the time they favored us with today. Tomorrow we will celebrate the 20th anniversary of our capital. Our country is only 27 years old. For history, it is an instant. However, I think our people have made a big leap toward the future prosperity. We very much hope that the AIFC will also serve this purpose," the Head of State said at the official opening ceremony of the AIFC.



Nursultan Nazarbayev assured that the Government of Kazakhstan will bend every effort "so that work at the Centre could bring pleasure to everyone, the business could yield profit and Kazakhstan could benefit from that.".

