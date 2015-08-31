EN
    10:25, 31 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev holds meeting with head of China Kingho Group

    BEIJING-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Chairman of China Kingho Group Huo Qinghua.

    During the meeting the sides have discussed prospects of energy sector development, as well as increasing participation of the corporation in the coal industry of Kazakhstan. Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Head of State. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the previously achieved arrangements with the corporation are of high importance for our country. He stressed that Tsinghua will carry out complex processing of coal in Kazakhstan. Given its vast reserves, it is important for our energy mix," said the Head of State.

