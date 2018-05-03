Nursultan Nazarbayev honors heroes in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev presented state decorations to a soldier and a fireman for rescuing children from fires, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Galymzhan Aleukhanov (a soldier of the maintenance troop of military unit No. 61993) showed courage and risked his life to save two children from a fire. He sets an example for the society. Therefore, he is awarded the Medal of Valor. (...) Vitaliy Kalmykov (a section commander at the firefighting division of the Karaganda Regional Emergency Department) is actively involved in firefighting and rescue operations. Two young children were saved from a fire thanks to his selfless courageous efforts. He is also honored with the Medal of Valor," the President said today at the awarding ceremony while presenting military ranks and presenting state awards.

The Head of State also mentioned Dulat Kurmashev, the head of a station of the Kazakh Interior Ministry, who made a great contribution to the public order enforcement and the enhancement of security. "He arranged a special operation against especially dangerous criminals. I consider him to be worthy of the Order of Gallantry of the First Class," the President noted.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also said that the Crew Chief of the Air Squadron of Military Unit No. 53975 of the Defense Ministry, Nurlan Zalmukanov, has been awarded the Medal for Military Virtue for his professionalism in military service. "Acting expeditiously, he prevented a military aircraft from crashing and saved people's lives," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.