Nursultan Nazarbayev: IAEA bank placement bespeaks quality of Kazakhstan’s nuclear industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Even the most advanced digital economy needs energy, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank opening ceremony, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The global economic life is dramatically changing, but even the most advanced digital economy needs energy, much energy. In this respect, it is time to remember that the energy concentration of uranium is millions of times higher than all conventional carriers. Thus, the nuclear power is both alternative and more effective than others," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State noted that construction of over 50 nuclear power plants throughout the world is underway now, and it is planned to build about 500 plants by 2030.

"In the future, the nuclear energy modernization is expected to be huge. Therefore, choosing Kazakhstan to place the low enriched uranium bank is a fact of the quality of our nuclear industry. Let me remind you that Kazakhstan has up to 30 percent of the world uranium reserves according to various estimates. For today, we are the largest producer of uranium and ready to play an essential role in the global energy sector. In addition, Kazakhstan is keeping with the global green trend, that is why the EXPO 2017 international exhibition dedicated to the future energy is held in Astana," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.