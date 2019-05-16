Nursultan Nazarbayev inaugurates XII Astana Economic Forum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The XII Astana Economic Forum has kicked off in the capital of Kazakhstan.

"Our regular meetings became a good tradition. I initiated convening such a forum in 2008. I really appreciate the great atmosphere maintained here. It became the regular event. And today it is the 12th forum.



Every year we discuss the pressing global and regional issues, the strategic issues which will influence the development in the near future.



Over the past years we debated a wide range of issues, including G-Global projects, environmental problems, war on poverty, development of human capital, new energy. Last year we held the Global Challenges Summit.



Two anti-crisis conferences were held as part of the forum with support of the UN GA. The recommendations and conclusions debated there largely helped Kazakhstan timely address global challenges, successfully overcome difficulties.



You know that our development model has proved its sustainability and efficiency despite all circumstances and forecasts," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the plenary session of the XII Astana Economic Forum.