Nursultan Nazarbayev: Independence Day is epoch-making event of historical significance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed Kazakhstanis shortly before Independence Day, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of Akorda.

"Dear compatriots, Independence Day is an epoch-making event in terms of its historical significance and the most important holiday for all citizens of our country. 27 years ago to the day, we made a fateful choice - we embarked on the path of sovereign development and building an independent state. (...) We have created an effective public administration system that meets the present-day global challenges. Pursuing our balanced and open policy, we have earned the respect and trust of the entire international community," said the Head of State in his speech.

According to him, over the years, foreign direct investments of $300 million have been attracted to the country.

"The ambitious market-oriented reforms made it possible to involve the entrepreneurial talent of more than one million of our citizens in the economy. In the World Bank's recent Ease of Doing Business Ranking, Kazakhstan for the first time has entered the top thirty among 190 countries of the world. Systemic industrialization of the economy has led to a significant increase in the share of the manufacturing industry, the output value of which now totals nearly KZT 9.5 trillion. We have considerably enhanced the export potential of the economy, actively promoting our products to the markets of 110 countries of the world," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.

The President recalled that in the time of Independence, over 12.5 thousand kilometers of roads and more than 2.5 thousand kilometers of railway tracks have been built and reconstructed.



"Substantial investments in the transport and logistics infrastructure have turned Kazakhstan into a powerful transit hub of continental significance. Our beautiful capital has become the Eurasian center of attraction for creative people, innovative ideas and new projects, and the entire country celebrated the 20th Anniversary of it this year. Astana is the brightest symbol of Independence, a fruit of hard work and unity of intentions of all Kazakhstanis. The state's verified strategy ensured the balanced development of each region of the country - from small villages to new million-plus cities. Over the past quarter-century, the number of individuals with incomes below the subsistence line has been reduced by 15 times, while real wages have quadrupled. One of the most important achievements of sovereign Kazakhstan was the increase in the absolute number of people to over 18 million and the increase in average life expectancy to 72.5 years," the Head of State said.



He underlined that all the above mentioned crucial victories and triumphant results speak volumes for the rightness of the course chosen.

"(...) Today I express sincere gratitude to all those who seek to strengthen our independence and our future. I am grateful to my compatriots who have supported all my initiatives. I urge all of you to strengthen our country together. I want our flag, this symbol of Independence and statehood, to always be raised in the interests of the nation! Once again, I extend my greetings on Independence Day to you!" the Head of State said.