Nursultan Nazarbayev inspects construction under Nurly Zher in Aktobe

ASTANA-AKTOBE. KAZINFORM During his visit to Aktobe region, President Nursultan Nazarbayev familiarized himself with the construction of a prefabricated one- and two-storeyed credit housing in the Nur Aktobe massif, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.

The President emphasized the importance of the Nurly Zher housing program for Kazakhstanis.

"This program is of great importance with regards to improving the well-being of the population. Our main goal is to create the necessary infrastructure for comfortable living of people and ensure their employment," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The region's akim Berdybek Saparbayev reported to the Head of State on the implementation of the Nurly Zhol and Nurly Zher state programs, within the framework of which in 2017 it is planned to provide housing for more than 1,000 families in the region.

In conclusion, the President held a meeting with representatives of construction companies involved in the implementation of the project.