Nursultan Nazarbayev instructs to create proper conditions at Burabai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the akim of Akmola region Malik Murzalin, the Akorda press service reported.

During the meeting, President was presented with the reports on the development of the tourist potential of Akmola region, including at of the Burabai resort.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the unstable character of tourist traffic at the resort in different seasons and instructed to take measures to improve the quality of the tourist services, noting the high prices that do not correspond to the level of service.

- It is necessary to take advantage of the EXPO-2017. There are a lot of tourists now, including from abroad. At the same time, we should not overload the ecosystem. It is also necessary to create proper conditions for recreation," he said.

The Head of State also noted the importance of increasing the social and economic indicators of the region and named a number of areas that require increased attention on the part of the regional administration.

Mr. Murzalin reported to the President of Kazakhstan on the progress of the implementation of infrastructure projects aimed at improving the attractiveness of the existing recreation areas and spoke about plans for further improvement of infrastructure.