Nursultan Nazarbayev instructs to reduce electricity prices for Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has given today the directive to reduce the electricity prices for Kazakhstanis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The energy minister is entrusted with resolving the issue of the electricity value reduction by the end of the year. Kanat [Bozumbayev], will it be done or is it impossible?" the President addressed Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev during the meeting of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

The minister, in turn, assumed that "there will be a decline [in electric power value] at the strategic enterprises".

"I address everyone - owners of public and non-state-owned energy producing companies. The people should know where and for what purpose their money is spent. (...) Reorganize your work, feel the social responsibility, be open and earn people's trust," said the Head of State.

It is to be recalled that during the meeting of the Security Council, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has raised the issue of unlawful enrichment of monopolists at the expense of consumers and demanded to punish the natural monopoly entities which illegally advanced utility rates. Besides, the President of Kazakhstan also reprimanded Azamat Maitiyev, Chairman of the Committee for the Regulation of Natural Monopolies, Protection of Competition and Consumer Rights of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.