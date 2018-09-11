Nursultan Nazarbayev introduces new head of Presidential Administration to the staff

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A session of the senior management of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been held in the Akorda presidential residence today, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

During the session, Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked former head of the Presidential Administration Adilbek Dzhaksybekov for his work at the administration and praised his contribution to the development of Kazakhstan's statehood. President Nazarbayev reminded that Mr. Dzhaksybekov was the first mayor of Astana and always was scrupulous about his work no matter what post he held.



After wishing Adilbek Dzhaksybekov good health and further success, the Kazakh President introduced new head of the Presidential Administration Asset Issekeshev to the participants of the session.



Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed confidence that newly appointed head of the Presidential Administration will live up to the challenge after successfully hosting the EXPO-2017 last summer and the 20th anniversary of Astana this summer as the Astana mayor. The Kazakh leader especially stressed that Asset Issekeshev is exactly what the Presidential Administration needs at the moment.



Wrapping up the session, the President of Kazakhstan pointed to the key role the Presidential Administration plays in ensuring further economic growth of the country and improving welfare of the nation and revealed its priorities for the period to come.