Nursultan Nazarbayev is a wise and talented leader, says Russian President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Russia Vladimir Putin revealed what amazes him about Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev in an interview with the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

President Putin told Yerlan Bekkhozhin, General Director of the Television and Radio Complex, that he has always been amazed by the fact that despite his Soviet past Nursultan Nazarbayev always looks ahead. "This is an amazing quality," Vladimir Putin stressed during the interview.



He also praised President Nazarbayev for his ability to build a strong team and organize everything effectively.



Nursultan Nazarbayev, according to his Russian counterpart, is not afraid to surround himself with strong people. "He is a wise, active and talented leader, I would say," President Putin added.



Earlier it was reported that in the run-up to President Nazarbayev's visit to Russia the crew of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan had traveled to Sochi to make a documentary film. Yerlan Bekkhozhin interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the upcoming documentary and presented him with his book Za kulisami bolshoi politiki (Behind the scenes of big-time politics).