Nursultan Nazarbayev is nuclear disarmament leader, says William Perry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is the nuclear disarmament leader former U.S. Secretary of Defense William James Perry said in Moscow during the presentation of his book My Journey at the Nuclear Brink, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh Embassy in the Russian Federation.

William Perry said that Kazakhstan is one of the world's top countries that lead our planet to a nuclear-free world. He highlighted that Kazakhstan decided to voluntarily abandon its nuclear arsenal in 1994, and nowadays is performing the crucial function of storing nuclear fuel. What is more, he added that the role of Kazakhstan and particularly President Nursultan Nazarbayev in this process can hardly be overestimated.

From 1994 to 1997, William Perry headed the United States Department of Defense, serving under Bill Clinton. Now, he is Member of the Supervisory Council of the International Luxembourg Forum on Preventing Nuclear Catastrophe.

The new book, My Journey at the Nuclear Brink, summarizes the history of the nuclear era. Decades of experience and access to top-secret information on strategic nuclear issues allowed William Perry to shape his unique point of view based on the conclusion that nuclear weapons rather threaten our security than reinforce it as a deterrent against attack.