Nursultan Nazarbayev: KADEX 2018 has become a global-scale event

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, said that the main feature of the 5th International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment "KADEX 2018" is the holding of "Days of Space in Kazakhstan" International Forum, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined the fact that KADEX 2018 exhibition has become an event of a global scale in terms of armament and information security.

"The exhibition presents 318 enterprises from 28 countries. Visitors can get familiar with the latest advances in the military-industrial sector and space industry. This time, a special emphasis was placed on the development of the electronic system and the communication and armament control system," the Head of State said.

The President of Kazakhstan pointed out that our country is pursuing a peaceful policy aimed at strengthening good-neighborliness and cooperation.

"The development of the defense sector and the Armed Forces is one of the priorities of the government. An effective tool in the implementation of it is KADEX International Exhibition being the only of its kind in Central Asia," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Head of State drew attention to the international exhibition's effectiveness in the development of military-industrial complex of the country.

"Official delegations from 40 countries, as well as 108 heads of foreign companies, have arrived to participate in this year's exhibition. The signed business agreements and contracts will promote the development of international cooperation and partnership between domestic and foreign defense-industrial enterprises. It will also help attract investment, increase the export potential and competitiveness of the Kazakh economy as a whole," the President of Kazakhstan underscored.

After the exhibition opening ceremony, the Head of State visited the exhibition pavilions of Kazakhstan Engineering National Company, and those of Russia and China.