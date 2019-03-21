Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hold telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have held a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the phone call, Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to Nursultan Nazarbayev for his personal contribution to the development of bilateral ally ties and pointed out his historical role in the implementation of the Eurasian integration project.



The Russian leader expressed confidence that the First President of Kazakhstan will continue to play an active role in the process of strengthening within the Eurasian Economic Union.



The President of Russia congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on assuming the office of the Head of State and wished him success in his new post.



The heads of state agreed to cooperate closely for the benefit of constructive Kazakh-Russian cooperation in all areas and work jointly on solving the most pressing issues on the international agenda.



Vladimir Putin also invited his Kazakh counterpart Tokayev to visit Russia in the nearest future.