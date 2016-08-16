Nursultan Nazarbayev: Kazakh-Russian relations are exemplary

ASTANA-SOCHI. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin had a meeting in Sochi today, where they discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged opinions regarding the most relevant aspects of the regional and international agenda, the press service of the Akroda informs.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin also considered the progress of preparation for the upcoming meetings within the G20 Summit, CIS Heads of State Council and the Kazakh-Russian forum on international cooperation.

The Head of State thanked Vladimir Putin for the invitation to visit Sochi having noted his efforts on development of Russian regions. Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his satisfaction with the pace of bilateral cooperation and stressed the striving of Kazakhstan for its future strengthening.

"I think our relations are exemplary in the political sphere as well as in the economic sphere. Six thousand modern Kazakh-Russian companies have been established over this period. I also have high hopes for the upcoming Kazakh-Russian forum on international cooperation. I know this is going to be an important meeting in terms of the economy, there are a lot of projects being prepared now. The Government of Kazakhstan pays a lot of attention to these issues. Our task is to be together and help each other. The Kazakh-Russian relations based on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance and on the agreement on good-neighborly relations and partnership in the 21st century are exemplary. I am also glad that the relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey are restoring," the President of Kazakhstan said.

In turn, V. Putin thanked the Kazakh President for his efforts on restoring the Kazakh-Russian relations having noted the mediating efforts of Kazakhstan in restoration of the Russian-Turkish relations.

"We are striving for restoration of comprehensive relations with Turkey, which we have had unique partnership relations with for a long time. The recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Russia confirmed our intention and determination to work on complete restoration and development of the relations. Thank you very much for it," the Russian President said.

Moreover, V. Putin also drew attention to successful development of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia in many spheres.