Nursultan Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan aims to broaden relations with Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent greetings to Vladimir Putin over his new term as Russian Federation President, Kazinform refers from Akorda press service.

In the telegram on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Vladimir Putin on being elected for the post of the President of the Russian President.

President Nazarbayev emphasizes that the convincing victory in the elections manifests the Russian people's high appraisal of the great contribution of Vladimir Putin to development of the country and promotion of its interests.

"Under your effective leadership Russia makes confident way ahead towards wide-scale political and economic reforms, social wellbeing of the population and active participation in solution of global and regional problems.

I would like to especially underline your personal contribution to the development of the relationship between our countries based on unfailing kind friendship and neighborhood which are a bright example of strategic partnership and alliance.

Kazakhstan aims to continue broadening the relations with Russia both in the bilateral format and within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union for the benefit of two nations.

I highly value and appreciate our friendship based on trust and mutual understanding.

I am certain that our further joint work will keep serving as a reliable fundament of the successful dialogue between Astana and Moscow in a wide spectrum of our multilateral cooperation," the telegram reads.

Nursultan Nazarbayev wished Vladimir Putin strong health, well-being and new achievements in the key position of the state leader, and wished peace and prosperity to the people of Russia.