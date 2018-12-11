Nursultan Nazarbayev kick starts traffic on road corridor to Russia and Eastern Europe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has been informed of the construction of the Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD) and the completion of the construction of the road corridor to Russia and Eastern Europe, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the teleconference "The Second Five-Year Plan of Industrialization. Made in Kazakhstan", Deputy Minister of Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar reported on the construction of the BAKAD.

"The construction of the BAKAD began at your instruction. It is a 66-kilometer-long six-lane modern road with interchanges, elevated ways, and pedestrian crossings, a length of 66 km. The project will create 3,000 new jobs and attract $150 billion of direct investments," said the deputy minister.



In turn, Abbas Sahin, Vice-President of Alsim Alarko and Member of the Management Board of BAKAD Consortium, thanked the Head of State for his support.

The Head of State also launched traffic on the road corridor to Russia and Eastern Europe in West Kazakhstan region.

As CEO of KazAutoZhol NC JSC Yermek Kizatov said, the reconstruction of Oral-Taskala motor road has been completed.

"Within two years, we reconstructed 100 km of the road. More than 1,500 experts in various fields were involved in the work. In the near future, the capacity of this section of the highway will be increased from 2,000 to 7,000 vehicles a day. The capacity of the border crossing points will be doubled. This road will make it possible to raise the level of transit of the Western Europe - Western China International Transport Corridor," said Yermek Kizatov.

The Head of State highlighted that the launch of the BAKAD will improve the environmental situation and expand the freight traffic from China.

"Following the project implementation, 38,000 cars a day will be able to use the bypass road. On the one hand, it will have a positive environmental impact on the city and, on the other hand, will increase the automobile transportation of goods between China and Europe," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.

Regarding launching traffic on Oral-Taskala road section, Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed to the importance of the project, which opens up more opportunities for cargo traffic and transit. He said that Kazakhstan sets hope on the project that will eventually connect Kazakhstan and Europe.

"As for Uralsk, we hope that the Russians will continue to build this road further, so that we have more opportunities for cooperation and access to Europe," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.

Then, the Head of State launched the traffic.