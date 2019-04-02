EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:47, 02 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, King Abdullah II of Jordan talk over phone

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, had a telephone conversation with Abdullah II, King of Jordan, the press service of Akorda informs.

    The King of Jordan expressed support for Nursultan Nazarbayev's decision to relinquish his powers as the President of Kazakhstan.

    Abdullah ІІ said that he treasures friendship with Nursultan Nazarbayev and also highlighted the historic role of the Leader of the Nation in the making and development of Kazakhstan-Jordan cooperation.

    The King of Jordan wished the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation splendid health and success in the future activities.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Abdullah II agreed to keep regular contacts in the future.

