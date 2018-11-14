Nursultan Nazarbayev launches first trading session on AIFC Exchange

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev launched the first trading session on the Astana International Exchange of the Astana International Financial Centre, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Earlier, we used to see Wall Street tickers on television. And it is now in Kazakhstan, and we will watch it at home. I declare the first trading session on the AIFC Exchange open. I congratulate everyone on this momentous event. I wish you great success in our further work!" the President said at the launching ceremony, after which he struck a symbolic gong.

Thus, unconditional trading in ordinary shares and conditional trades in the global depositary receipts of Kazatomprom National Atomic Company JSC have started at the AIFC Exchange. Unconditional trading in Kazatomprom's global depositary receipts will begin on November 19, 2018.

"We have executed a successful IPO, proving the status of the world uranium industry leader, and have become the first company listed on the Astana International Exchange," said Galymzhan Pirmatov, CEO of Kazatomprom National Company.

It is to be recalled that Nursultan Nazarbayev launched the Astana International Exchange (AIX) by striking a gong on July 5. The Astana International Exchange was established in 2018 as part of the development of the Astana International Financial Centre. AIX's shareholders include AIFC, Goldman Sachs, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Silk Road Foundation, and the NASDAQ, which also provides AIX's trading platform.



The AIFC Exchange provides equal access to local and global brokers. Currently, ten local brokerage companies and one of China's biggest brokers are authorized as members of the AIFC Exchange.