Nursultan Nazarbayev launches Saryarka gas pipeline construction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, within the framework of Industrialization Day, has launched today the construction of Saryarka gas pipeline designed for the gasification to the central and northern parts of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During "The Second Five-Year Plan of Industrialization. Made in Kazakhstan" national teleconference, CEO of AstanaGas KMG JSC Sagidulla Makashev informed that one of the Five Social Initiatives announced by the President is gasification of the central and northern parts of the country. The Saryarka main gas pipeline will run along the route from Kyzylorda through Zhezkazgan, Karaganda, and Temirtau to Astana. The capacity of the 1061-kilometer pipeline is expected to be 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas per annum. The implementation of this project will result in supplying gas to 2,700,000 Kazakhstanis.

Sagidulla Makashev asked the President's permission to install a time capsule as a good undertaking of the 1st stage of the Saryarka project.

Nursultan Nazarbayev said that this is the country's largest project and that "at last, Kazakhstan, as a state that produces oil and gas, will begin supplying the center and north of the country with natural gas."

"I wish you good luck and to complete the construction of this facility in time," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.



The President launched the pipeline construction.