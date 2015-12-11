EN
    17:07, 11 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev launches two power plants in Akmola, W Kazakhstan regions

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today during the nationwide teleconference President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has launched a wind power plant with capacity of 45 MW in Akmola region and the first starting complex of gas turbine station of 100 MW in West Kazakhstan region.

    "Both projects are of high importance. At present Paris is holding the World Conference on alternative energy. The world is fighting against air pollution and global warming which may be followed by terrible disasters," said the President. Head of State stressed that the wind power station is the most powerful in Kazakhstan as its capacity is 45 MW. According to Kanysh Moldabayev, first deputy chairman of the Board of JSC "Samruk-Energo", last year Nursultan Nazarbayev launched the construction of the country's first commercial wind energy park. Today, the project has been successfully completed. The wind power plant will make it possible to save about 100 thousand tons of coal annually. Speaking about the first start-up complex of gas turbine station, general director of LLP "Batys POWER" Zhasulan Zhakypov stressed that for the project the company purchased power equipment of General Electric, ABB, and Siemens. The project cost is $92 million.

