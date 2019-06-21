Nursultan Nazarbayev lays time capsule in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has laid the time capsule in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Almaty is the golden cradle of Kazakhstan. It is the most popular city. It is the centre of knowledge. I have grown up and lived here. Today's event is of great importance for all," Nazarbayev said.



The animal-style petroglyphs of the ancient Saka tribes and the national ornaments in modern interpretation carved into stone closely resembling the ancient petroglyphs underlie the artistic solution of the composition. Such a carving tradition dates back more than 5,000 years. The capsule is made of natural stone. Ancient Saka tribes and Turks believed that stone is a sacred carrier of information able to convey messages to the far future generations.

Such a visual solution reflects historic significance of the Leader of the Nation who built for the past 30 years the prospering independent and reputable state.

