EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:55, 29 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev: Let love never fade away

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev made a speech at the New Year Charity Ball, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "There is love for the land, for the nation, for one's family, for a child, for one's parents. Love is a great feeling. Love is Homeland, home, your beloved ones. Let love in your hearts never fade away, do not let it go. Be always healthy and take care," the Head of State said.



    The event was attended by prominent politicians, athletes, and comedians.

    During the New Year Charity Ball, FC Astana players presented President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with a ball that sent the Astana-based club into the UEFA Europa League round of 32.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!