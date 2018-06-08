Nursultan Nazarbayev, Li Zhanshu had talks in China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Today Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

The parties debated bilateral cooperation issues and issues of the SCO Summit ahead.



"You are a great friend for our people, and one of the most highly-regarded politicians for me. Your name is widely known among our people," Li Zhanshu said.



He also noted that Xi Jinping paid three visits to Kazakhstan in 2013, 2015 and 2017. "In 2015 President of China Xi Jinping arrived in Kazakhstan to congratulate President Nazarbayev on his re-election as the Head of State of Kazakhstan. It is an important symbol and a token of friendship between the two leaders that lay foundation for the relations between the states, he stressed.



The Kazakh Leader expressed gratitude for a warm reception and congratulated Li Zhanshu on his election as Chairman of the Standing Committee of National People's Congress of China in March.



As earlier reported, the Kazakh President is paying a state visit to China. The President is expected to take part in the SCO Summit in Qingdao.

