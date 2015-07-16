"Nursultan Nazarbayev: Man in command» book presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Presentation of the book titled "Nursultan Nazarbayev: Man in command" is presented in Astana.

"Others already wrote about our president before. Kazakhstani and foreign writers already dedicated some works to N. Nazarbayev. The value of this book, "Nursultan Nazarbayev: Man in command", is in the fact that it was written by professional historians. We have studied all the materials about the president since his childhood. It includes everything from formation of his personality to the period of obtaining education in Ukraine and work in Temirtau," one of the authors of the book, Professor Burkitbai Ayagan told.

According to him, the book mainly focused on the period when the Soviet Union collapsed.

According to the authors, they tried not to write things that had already been published before and add new facts from the life of the Head of State. The main idea is to show the life journey of a talented man who managed to climb all the way up to the political top of the country and honorably represent it in the international arena.

Professor, Doctor of Historical Sciences Amina Auanasova is a co-author of the book.