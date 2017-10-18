Nursultan Nazarbayev marks Kazakhstan's contribution to international security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has highlighted today Kazakhstan's contribution to international security and global development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Expo 2017 International Exhibition has recently ended in Astana. We set a record among specialized exhibitions as 115 states and 22 international organizations took part in the exhibition. India and Pakistan joined the SCO at the Astana Summit. Thus, the history of the organization broke a new ground. Now, its activities cover a territory with the population of a billion. We have also held the 1st OIC Summit on Science and Technology. Brand new ideas were expressed and meaningful results were achieved at the summit. On August 29, the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, we implemented another initiative - we opened the building of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank. The Astana process laid the foundation for the cessation of hostilities in Syria and framing its destiny after the conflict. These and other events are an important contribution our country made to peace, security, and development all over the world," Nursultan Nazarbayev told foreign ambassadors who gathered in the Akorda presidential residence to present their credentials.



He also noted that these accomplishments are very important in the current activities of Kazakhstan as a Non-Permanent Member of the UN Security Council.



"In January 2018, our country will for the first time preside over the UN Security Council. We intend to work successfully with all our partners within this international structure. Today's economy of Kazakhstan gives great opportunities for business cooperation and has an enormous potential. We are interested in strengthening trade and economic relations with our foreign partners. In Kazakhstan, we have set up the infrastructure to enter the EAEU market, Central Asia, and China. We maintain a visa-free regime for many countries of the OECD, the EU and Asia," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.