Nursultan Nazarbayev meets Estonian PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has held today a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia, Jüri Ratas, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for strengthening the two countries' cooperation in the field of digitalization and innovative technologies and exchanged views on the development of trade and economic relations.

The Head of State thanked the Estonian Prime Minister for his personal participation in the opening ceremony of the Astana Hub International Technological Park of IT Startups.

Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined Estonia's vast experience in the field of digital technologies.

Besides, the President of Kazakhstan highlighted the need to bolster trade ties between the two countries and dwelt on the focus areas for the development of economic cooperation. In particular, the Head of State revealed what infrastructure programs are being carried out in Kazakhstan, the facilities being built in the furtherance of the programs, and the results of the projects intended to enhance the transit transport potential of the country.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed the importance of establishing cooperation in the manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, agricultural industries, and other economic sectors.

In turn, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the hospitality extended, and shared his impressions of his first visit to Astana.

"Yesterday we had constructive talks with Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev. It has been my first visit to Kazakhstan. The infrastructural facilities of Astana demonstrate the level your country is developing," said Jüri Ratas.

The Estonian Prime Minister expressed interest in implementing joint projects in the fields of digitalization, transport and logistics, and in expanding investment cooperation.