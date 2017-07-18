Nursultan Nazarbayev meets fmr President of Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the former President of the Republic of Korea Lee Myung-bak, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State greeted the ex-President of the Republic of Korea on Kazakhstani soil and thanked him for his participation in the opening of the Korean pavilion at the international specialized exhibition in Astana.

"Cooperation between our countries during your tenure as President of the Republic of Korea has reached a strategic level, a lot of work has been done to achieve this result," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

During the conversation, the sides discussed issues of further development of Kazakh-Korean relations, stressing the need for their expansion.