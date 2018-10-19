Nursultan Nazarbayev meets French President Emmanuel Macron

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Having arrived at the opening ceremony of the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had a meeting with his French Counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Kazinform cites Akorda's press service.

The Head of State of Kazakhstan underlined that all the necessary international treaty framework has been built within 26 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"I am sure that owing to today's meeting, Kazakhstan-France relations will break new ground. Dozens of French companies are operating in our country, the mutual trade value can reach $5 billion," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In turn, Emmanuel Macron welcomed the Head of State and highlighted the symbolism of holding the meeting in the year that marks the 10th Anniversary of the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Kazakhstan and France.

"Mr. President, I am especially pleased to meet you as this has been our first joint meeting since I assumed office. I hope to discuss with you a number of issues and hear your point of view," said the President of France.

During the long meeting held in an atmosphere of confidence, the sides discussed issues of bilateral relations and openly exchanged their views on the most topical aspects of the regional and international agenda.

Photo courtesy of Akorda