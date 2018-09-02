Nursultan Nazarbayev meets Kyrgyz counterpart

CHOLPAN-ATA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held today a meeting with his Kyrgyz Counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his greetings to Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on the Kyrgyz Republic Independence Day and wished peace, stability, and well-being to the fraternal nation.

"There are no peoples closer than the Kazakh and the Kyrgyz peoples. Since the first day of independence, I have always supported Kyrgyzstan," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan underlined that the two countries have signed a roadmap and that the intergovernmental commission is working effectively.

"Since the moment of your election we have often met, we have resolved many issues. The bilateral relations are rising to a new level. The trade is growing. For now, all issues, including cross-border issues, have been resolved by our countries," the Head of State said.

In turn, Sooronbay Jeenbekov thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for accepting the invitation to visit Cholpon-Ata and highlighted the friendly relations between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, the Heads of State discussed the prospects for further development of bilateral relations and exchanged views on the issues of the regional and international agenda.