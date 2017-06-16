Nursultan Nazarbayev meets Nobel laureates

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Nobel Peace Prize winners Svyatoslav Timashev and Rae Kwon Chung, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Meetings with you are always very important and interesting, especially now, when very important changes are taking place in the world. We see that many things are changing. Today we are holding this meeting at EXPO-2017, which Kazakhstan won and opened recently, and in which 115 countries and 22 international organizations are taking place. They will present their new technologies, as the new energy is the theme. This is what people are talking about all over the world," Nazarbayev said.





As the Head of State noted, because of the exhibition Kazakhstan is now is in the center of attention on the latest technologies.

"This year we are discussing the issues of new energy and a new economy at the forum. With the development of technology, we begin to notice how the world around us is revolutionizing. Technologies like electric cars, unmanned vehicles, nanotechnologies, new types of energy - we generally considered them futuristic at one time. Now it has come to us," he added.

The President noted that politics is changing as well. there are certain processes taking place in Europe, in relations between Europe and the United States. At the recent summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, India and Pakistan were admitted as members of the Organization. Thus, SCO now includes countries with a population of more than 3 billion people.





As the Nursultan Nazarbayev noted, taking into account the "The Great Silk Road" program, which involves everyone from the Pacific Ocean to Western Europe, the configuration fo the world is changing and new poles of the world economy and politics are emerging. At the same time, the development of individual regions is constrained by a multitude of problems and challenges. The latest news about the US withdrawal from the Paris accord, the problems around Qatar complicate sustainable development. Environmental problems, de-globalization processes, migration flows, volatility, paternalism in different countries hamper trade, relations, and integration.

Nazarbayev stressed that he would like to hear from and exchange views with the participants of the meeting, and gave the floor to the moderator of the meeting, Alexander Kwasniewski - the former president of Poland.

A number of well-known scientists and experts in various fields are also taking part in the meeting.