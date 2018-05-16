Nursultan Nazarbayev meets Singaporean business magnate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the founder of Hotel Properties Limited Ong Beng Seng, the press service of Akorda reports.

During the talks, the sides discussed issues of cooperation in tourism and implementation of joint investment projects.

The Head of State underlined that nowadays Kazakhstan and Singapore have established friendly and high-level partnership relations.

"We have long had good relations with Singapore. Mr. Lee Kuan Yew was my friend for a long time. And we also closely cooperate with the current Prime Minister of the country. We often meet at various international platforms and talk about the ways of further strengthening of our relations," said the President of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed to Kazakhstan's interest in tourism development and told about the measures taken to enhance Astana's potential for tourism.



"You are a person who is known in the hotel business, you work in many countries of the world. Astana is a new capital, and we intend to make it a tourist destination city," the Head of State said, adding that Kazakhstan is learning from Singapore's experience in this regard.



In turn, Ong Beng Seng told about his experience of working in Kazakhstan.



Singaporean businessman highlighted the fast-paced growth and the high results of Kazakhstan's development under the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev.