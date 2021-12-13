Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with climber Mariya Auezova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with master of sport in powerlifting, climber Mariya Auezova, Kazinform cites the press service of Elbasy.

During the meeting, Mariya Auezova thanked Elbasy for the care and helping her obtain the bionic prostheses.

For his part, the First President of Kazakhstan noted the perseverance and commitment of the athlete who despite being disabled had the courage to climb Mount Everest.

«There was a time when I climbed the Abai peak. I know how difficult it is. You demonstrated stamina by climbing Mount Everest. You are brave. Such examples are inspiring,» said Nazarbayev.

In April 2021 the team of climbers including Mariya Auezova successfully reached the Everest base camp and Mountain Kala Patthar.