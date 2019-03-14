Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI - ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Making a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

The President of Kazakhstan thanked Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm welcome and highlighted that the Special Olympics World Games for the first time take place in the Middle East - in the United Arab Emirates.



"This landmark sporting event will let athletes with special disabilities demonstrate to the world the strength of their spirit and the will to win. The team of Kazakhstan will also participate in this competition. The leaders of your country traditionally participate in all international events hosted by Kazakhstan. Therefore, to give friendly support, I came to you to take part in the opening ceremony of the Games," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The President of Kazakhstan underscored that last year was fruitful in terms of strengthening win-win cooperation between the two countries.

"Our frequent bilateral meetings and close relations that are based on fraternity and trust are giving a tremendous impetus to the comprehensive development in all directions. Last year we exchanged official visits and reached crucial agreements, the implementation of which brings profound satisfaction," said the Leader of Kazakhstan.



In turn, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for accepting the invitation to visit the United Arab Emirates and underlined Kazakhstan's role in establishing interfaith harmony and dialogue in the world.



Noting that the UAE celebrated the 100th Birthday Anniversary of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi emphasized the fact that the founder of the country had known Nursultan Nazarbayev for more than 25 years and greatly respected and admired him as a world leader.

"Your example inspired us to declare 2019 as the Year of Tolerance, in which the Emirates are positioned as a multinational, intercultural, and interfaith center. In this regard, in February this year, Pope Francis made a historic visit to the UAE," said Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In addition, the sides discussed topical issues on the international agenda, as well as aspects of interaction in tourism, digitalization, space, transport, logistics, and agriculture. They also discussed the ways to expand the use of the potential of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council for the purposes of intensifying mutual economic cooperation, attracting investment, and bringing Kazakhstan-made goods to the UAE market.