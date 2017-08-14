Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Dmitry Medvedev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev today, Kazinform has learned from Akorda press service.

During the meeting in Akorda Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the importance of such meetings in the current economic situation.

In turn, Dmitry Medvedev thanked the Kazakh President for providing a platform for discussion of important issues concerning the Eurasian cooperation and expressed hope for further strengthening of Kazakhstan-Russia realtions.

The Russian PM congratulated Kazakstan on its success with EXPO-2017, saying that it is truly a big event for the country as well as for the Union [the Eurasian Economic Union]. He also expressed hope that the bilateral relations between the two countries will continue to develop in a positive way.