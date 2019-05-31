Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Donald Tusk

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has met today with the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, Kazinform cites the press service of Yelbasy.

Having greeted the guest, Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed to the high level of development of relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union.



"We have met several times. The Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Kazakhstan was concluded during your presidency. It is expected that its ratification will be completed this year. In general, our prospects look good," said Yelbasy.

In turn, Donald Tusk emphasized Nursultan Nazarbayev's special role in the making and development of Kazakhstan, enhancing the global stature of the country. Moreover, the President of the European Council mentioned that Europe appreciates the reasonable and responsible power transition approach of the First President of Kazakhstan.