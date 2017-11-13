Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with ex-presidents of Turkey, Czech Republic and Slovenia
All three prominent politicians came to the Kazakh capital to participate in the 3rd session of the Astana Club.
During the meetings, the sides exchanged views regarding the dynamics of development of global economic and political processes and touched upon the current state of Kazakhstan's economy.
President Nazarbayev stressed it was crucial to share experience in terms of development of market economy and thanked his interlocutors for participating in the Astana Club session.
Danilo Türk expressed gratitude to the Kazakh leader for the opportunity to visit Kazakhstan once again. He noted the importance of the International Meeting on the Syrian Settlement in Astana (Astana process) and commended Kazakhstan's active role in the work of international organizations, including the UN Security Council.