Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Kyrgyz presidential hopeful

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Kyrgyz presidential candidate Omurbek Babanov today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

At the meeting, President Nazarbayev stressed it is crucial to expand bilateral cooperation and further strengthen fraternal ties.



The Kazakh leader noted that Kyrgyzstan is on the threshold of an important historical milestone - the presidential election.



"Over the years of Kyrgyzstan's independence, I have always tried to work with all of your presidents fruitfully," said Nazarbayev, adding that he looks forward to successful cooperation with the newly-elected president who will be chosen by the Kyrgyz people.



The Kazakh President also drew attention of Mr. Babanov to the importance of unity and friendship between the two nations.



"...We have always supported our brothers in Kyrgyzstan and are ready to render necessary assistance in terms of cooperation in transport and logistics spheres as well as in Kyrgyzstan's accession to the EAEU," Nazarbayev said.



Omurbek Babanov, in turn, emphasized that the Kyrgyz people highly appreciate and support Nursultan Nazarbayev's peacekeeping initiative.