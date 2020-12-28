Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with National Bank Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev was reported on the forecast of the development of Kazakhstan’s economy in 2021 and the outlook of the economic situation at the world markets in the conditions of the pandemic.

Elbasy was informed of the measures to ensure the financial stability and implementation of the Complex Plan for economic recovery.

The Chairman of the National Bank briefed Nursultan Nazarbayev on the state of Kazakhstan’s international reserves as well as preliminary results of assets management of the National Fund and the United Pension Savings Fund.