Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with President of Poland in NYC

NEW YORK-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan met with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in New York, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

At the onset of the meeting, President Nazarbayev extended his congratulations to Andrzej Duda as Poland has assumed responsibilities as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council this month.



"Today's meeting offers us a good opportunity to discuss our relations. I congratulate Poland on taking up its non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2018-2019," the President of Kazakhstan said.



Nursultan Nazarbayev positively appreciated Kazakhstan and Poland's common stance on work of the UN Security Council.



"I am glad we share common stance on how the UN Security Council should work. Ido remember my visit to Warsaw and that of yours to Astana last year. Such meetings bring us and our countries closer," the Kazakh leader said.



Andrzej Duda, in turn, thanked President Nazarbayev for the meeting and the opportunity to discuss the pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.