Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Samruk Kazyna Fund Chairman Almasadam Satkaliyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna Chairman Almasadam Satkaliyev focused on the Fund’s activities in 2020 and in the first quarter of 2021 as well as the progress on the implementation of the tasks given at the sessions of the Samruk Kasyna Fund Management Board, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

At the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that last year was successful for the Fund, with no major layoffs and continuous workflow in place. In 2020, the Fund’s assets were estimated at KZT13.9 trillion.

The Samruk Kazyna Chairman informed Elbasy on the work on restructuring the Fund into an investment holding and the key priorities for the years to come.

The First President of Kazakhstan noted that the Fund is a national treasure of Kazakhstan and that it is important to keep working on multiplying its assets for the benefit of the entire people.

He also said that in 2020, KZT870bn was channeled into the State budget from the Fund, highlighting the need for specific measures to further increase the efficiency of the Fund’s companies.

In conclusion, Samruk Kazyna Fund Management Board Chairman Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of instructions to Almasadam Satkaliyev, wishing him productive and success work.