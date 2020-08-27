Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Senate Speaker

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the outcomes of the regional trips of senators and the action plan of the upper chamber for the upcoming session.

In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Maulen Ashimbayev exchanged view on the issues of legislative support of the initiatives aimed at improving the level of socioeconomic development of the country.