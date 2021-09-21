EN
    18:39, 21 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Sir Suma Chakrabarti

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the AIFC Management Council Sir Suma Chakrabarti, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged opinions on the prospects of further development of global economy amid the global pandemic.

    Elbasy noted that if the epidemiological situation worsens, it may lead to another global crisis.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Sir Suma Chakrabarti discussed the forecast of development of the economic situation in the region and required measures to reduce risks and threats.


