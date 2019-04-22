Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with South Korean President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in at the Nazarbayev Center, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the First President of - the Leader of the Nation.

During the meeting, First President of Kazakhstan Nazarbayev greeted the distinguished guest pointing out the effectiveness of economic and political cooperation between the two countries.



"I am glad to welcome you to Kazakhstan. Since the early days of our independence we've formed good relations with the Republic of Korea. We've built our economic and politic cooperation from scratch. We highly appreciate your interest in Kazakhstan and Central Asia in general," said the First President of Kazakhstan.



Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of implementation of intra-Korean agreements.



"You're dealing with a complex problem of establishing peace and trust in the Korean Peninsula... We are ready to render all-round support," Nazarbayev added.



President of South Korea Moon Jae-in, in turn, thanked the First President of Kazakhstan for the meeting and noted that current visit is of paramount importance in the context of development of bilateral ties.



"I remember our meeting on the sidelines of the ASEM Summit in Brussels. This is when you invited me to visit Kazakhstan. I attach great importance to this visit as this year we mark 10 years of strategic partnership between our countries," said Moon Jae-in.



The South Korean President praised Kazakhstan's success in economic development achieved thanks to far-sighted policy of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Moon Jae-in also spoke highly of Kazakhstan's policy aimed at peace and accord as well as nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.