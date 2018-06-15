Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Tatarstan President in Kazan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting the sides discussed the current issues and the future of bilateral relations.



President Nazarbayev hailed high rates of Tatarstan's socioeconomic growth and pointed to the perspective areas where the two countries can deepen bilateral contacts.



The Kazakh leader stressed that Kazakhstan and Tatarstan enjoy close and trust-based relations.



Nazarbayev went on by saying the two nations should step up trade, economic and investment cooperation and didn't rule out the possibility of creating joint enterprises in machine building, defense and space industry.







Alternative sources of energy, agriculture, and culture are also among the spheres where Kazakhstan and Tatarstan can step up their cooperation, he said.



Having praised Rustam Minnikhanov's contribution to strengthening of peace, mutual understanding and trust between the nations, President Nazarbayev awarded him the Dostyk Order of the first degree.



Rustam Minnikhanov, in turn, emphasized the importance of effective bilateral cooperation in various sectors of economy.







He continued by lauding the level of development of Kazakhstan's education system and expressed readiness to activate students' exchange between Kazan and Astana.