Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the Vice President of the United States, Michael R. Pence, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the topical issues of bilateral cooperation.





In addition, the Kazakh дeader and the U.S. Vice President highlighted the importance of strengthening and further expansion of political and economic relations between Kazakhstan and the United States.