TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    22:30, 17 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the Vice President of the United States, Michael R. Pence, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    At the meeting, the sides discussed the topical issues of bilateral cooperation.

    null 

    In addition, the Kazakh дeader and the U.S. Vice President highlighted the importance of strengthening and further expansion of political and economic relations between Kazakhstan and the United States.

    null 

