Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Vladimir Putin in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met in Moscow with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, the press service of Akorda reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked Vladimir Putin for the invitation to take part in the informal summit of CIS leaders, underlining the productive talks.

"Between our countries, there are no issues that remain unresolved. For 26 years of independence of our states, we have been only getting closer to each other, creating a contractual framework and normal conditions for mutual cooperation," the President of Kazakhstan said.

The Head of State also highlighted the Eurasian integration issues, and also noted the productive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

"We have been negotiating all issues, including the ones regarding the Caspian Sea and the Baikonur Cosmodrome. In space exploration, it is planned to create new-type launch vehicles using more environmentally friendly fuels," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

For his part, the President of the Russian Federation highlighted the successful development of bilateral relations and thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the initiative to hold a high-level digital technology expert meeting in Kazakhstan.

"For 10 months of this year, our trade turnover has exceeded 34 percent. Our cooperation, our collaborative efforts in digital technologies, are aimed at the future. Kazakhstan has been and remains our key partner in economic realm, regional and international security, and in ensuring national defense capability of our states," the President of Russia said.

At the meeting, the heads of state also discussed the cooperation in energy, space exploration, and digital economy.